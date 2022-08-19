Services for Margaret Francis Wallace, 78, of Temple will be held in private.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:05 am
Mrs. Wallace died Sunday, Aug. 14, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Portland, Ore., to Frank and Mariette Nelson. She married Mike Wallace.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Tiana Wallace and Sara Shipman; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.