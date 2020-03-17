Joyce M. Booth
Joyce M. Booth, age 94 of Temple, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in a local care center. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17th at First United Methodist Church in Temple with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will be in Luling City Cemetery.
Mrs. Booth was born November 10, 1925 in Liberty, Texas to John Gary and Tommie Jones Gary. She graduated from Alvin High School. She married James P. Booth on February 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2002. She had been a resident of Temple for the past 38 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include one daughter, Susan Booth Kuykendall and husband, Karl of Temple, one son, Gary W. Booth of Austin and one grandson, William Booth and wife, Hilary of Fort Worth.
Memorial donations may be made to: Scottish Rite Hospital, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 (scottishritehospital.org/give) or Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708.
Paid Obituary