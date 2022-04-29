ROCKDALE — Services for Adan Ramon Garcia, 33, of Center Point will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, April 17, in Amarillo.
He was born July 23, 1988, in Taylor County, Fla., to Adan Garcia and Brenda Fawn Howell.
Survivors include two sons, Ethan Crider and Eric Crider, both of Houston; a daughter, Mackenzie Garcia; his father of Pettus; his mother and stepfather, both of Milano; four sisters, Renee Howell and Cassandra Davis, both of Milano, Johanna Beth Moore of Houston and Miranda Sky Sherman of Nashville, Tenn.; and three brothers, Stevie Howell of Milano and Jarod Clayton of Kerrville.