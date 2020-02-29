Services for Mark V. Kuhn, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Kuhn died Friday, Feb. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 20, 1956, in Chester, Pa., to Francis and Joann Fritz Harrighan. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a police officer, a bodyguard and an emergency medical service technician.
Survivors include a son, Jeffery Kuhn of Temple; a daughter, Gina Williams of Rogers; two brothers, Matthew Kuhn of Knoxville, Tenn., and Michael Kuhn of Wheaton, Ill.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.