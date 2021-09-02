Services for William Hart “Bill” Snider IV, 54, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Snider died Saturday, Aug. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 17, 1966, in Hollywood, Fla., to William H. III and Shirley D. Tucker Snider. He lived in Florida and Colorado before moving to Temple. He graduated from Westland Christian Academy in Lakewood, Colo. He married Christine Lynn Reef on Jan. 20, 1990, in Lakewood, Colo. He worked as a senior building inspector for the city of Lakeway.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Snider of Temple; a daughter, Sarah Snider of Temple; two sons, Mathew Snider and Sean Snider, both of Temple; and a sister, Laura Tramo of Holiday, Fla.
Memorials may be made to the city of Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.