Linda Kay Meyer
Linda Kay Meyer, 74, of Cameron passed away Wednesday morning February 23, 2022 in her sleep while on hospice care at the Winnie L nursing facility.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 pm Thursday March 3, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
Linda was born on April 3, 1947, to RL Terry and Elizabeth Ainsworth Terry in New Braunfels, Texas. They moved to Cameron when she was 6 months old, this is where she grew up and went to school. She loved to ride horses and was a competitive barrel racer straight out of high school, riding the professional circuit for a year. She then became a bookkeeper/auditor for an accounting firm in Waco. She married Tom Young and gave birth to her two sons while living in Waco. They later divorced and she remarried to Danny Gage, they were together for 16 years, the family moved from Waco to Gatesville, then to Temple during which she was a waitress, a bartender, a store clerk, and a microfilm processor for several years. Her last job was operating heavy equipment and driving dump trucks, first for private companies then for Milam County. She married Charles “Bud” Meyer and got to work with him every day until Buds death. She baked cakes, pies and deserts for her friends and for the local auction barn. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bud Meyer, her parents RL Terry, Elizabeth Ainsworth Terry, her stepmom Lois Terry, and her brother Billy Ray Terry.
Linda is survived by her two sons; Tommy Gage of Belton and Shawn Gage of Temple, two sisters; Rebecca McAnally of Waco and Nancy Standard of Sugarland, as well as her three grandchildren; Garrett Marshall Gage, River Gage, and Slaton. She further had adopted Russ Otwell, Leah Strimska, and Daiga Stevens as well as their families, as her own, who cared for and supported her.
All flowers and gifts will be donated to the Winnie L nursing facility in her memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton
