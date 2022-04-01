Services for Mary Alice McMurtry, 93, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Troy with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mrs. McMurtry died Wednesday, April 30, in a Temple living center.
She was born July 18, 1928, in Temple to Claude and Minnie Martin Williams. She graduated from Troy High School in 1945. She married Joe McMurtry in 1947. She was a librarian. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Mike McMurtry, Gary McMurtry and Craig McMurtry, all of Troy; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy; Troy Education Enchancement Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Troy, TX 76579; or Gideon’s International.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.