Carmen Levine Sanchez, Jr.
Carmen Levine Sanchez, Jr., was given the gift of life on June 22, 1964, in San Antonio, Texas. On September 16, 2021, at the age of 57, at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, God called him home.
Writing this is hard, but for his family and friends that are left behind, it is difficult to know that on the same morning, there was the promise of a new “perfect” heart. He had been waiting on the transplant list, and due to unforeseen circumstances, the procedure didn’t come to fruition.
Carmen grew up in Belton, Texas, where he graduated from Belton High School in 1982. While attending school, he developed a love for classic hot rods – a love that never faded. Along with his brother, Carmen formed the Belton Breakers, one of the first breakdancing teams in Central Texas.
In Carmen’s professional life, he began a small business: Sanchez Drywall. If you ask most people, they will tell you he was the best “Mud Man” around. Word-of-mouth took him all over Texas, being known as a fair and honest businessman, often giving help to those in need. He enjoyed his business and always said, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.”
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Stephanie K. Sanchez; two cherished daughters, Kirstean M. Sanchez and Madison “Madi” K. Sanchez; his loved parents, father Carmen G. Sanchez, Sr., and mother Elisa Sanchez; his adored siblings, Elisa “Lisa” Jones, Raquel “Rachel” Ezagui, and brother Daniel “Danny” Sanchez Sr.; and dearest mother-in-law Joan M. Roberts. He is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
Carmen had a fierce love and loyalty to his family and friends, but this fierceness especially extended to his two daughters. Family was always at the core of everything he did. Life was good when he could just hang out with them and do the things they enjoyed.
Carmen and his family are members of First Baptist Church Temple. Strong in faith, he loved the contemporary service filled with music; he would sing and hum every chance he got.
He is forever loved, up to heaven, around the moon and back again. His 1,000-watt smile, boisterous laughter, humor and touch will be held in our hearts forever.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Temple on Sept. 23, 2021. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Russell Jones, M.D., M.Div. officiating. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary