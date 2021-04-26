BELTON — Services for Maurine Roberts Tucker, 97, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Tucker died Saturday, April 24.
She was born April 12, 1924, in Dyess Grove. She graduated from high school. She worked for the civil service at Fort Hood. She also worked for Sara Care Sitting Service and Dossman Funeral Home. She was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton and the Bell Baptist Women’s Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haney L. Roberts in 1963; her husband, Frank Tucker in 1990; a son, Ronald Roberts; and a daughter, Patricia Roberts Elliott.
Survivors include a son, Owen Roberts; a daughter, Pam Wilburn; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miller Heights Baptist Church; or any charity.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.