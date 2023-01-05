There are no services planned for Lois Ann Drake, 78, of Moody.
Mrs. Drake died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Olympia, Wa. She attended school at Boistfort Consolidated School in Curtis, Wa. She married Harlon Drake on Oct. 1961 in Wa. She was a member of the Baptist ministry.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and two sons, Dany Drake, and James Wesley Drake.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Robert Drake; a daughter, Amanda Drake; a grandson, Nicholas Drake; and a sister, Vicky Haines.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.