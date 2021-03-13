BELTON — Services for Kyle Cast Adamson, 24, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tom Bever and Mike Lower officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Adamson died Tuesday, March 9, in New Braunfels.
He was born May 30, 1996, in Temple to Pat and Donna Cast Adamson. He graduated from Belton High School in 2014. He worked at Wyndham Resorts in New Braunfels. He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include his father of Harker Heights; his mother of Belton; two brothers, James Adamson Belton and Patrick Adamson Jr. of Bozeman, Mont.; three sisters, Amy Adamson of Belton, Jennifer Adamson of Oakland, Calif., and Stefanie Boening of Austin; a stepbrother, Josh Wilson; a stepsister, Shelbie Wilson of Belton; and his grandparents, Don and Judy Cast of Belton.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.