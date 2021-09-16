Carol Louise “Bitsy” Miller
Carol Louise “Bitsy” Miller, 61 of Temple, passed away on September 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with pneumonia. Services will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple, 3220 South 31st Street, Temple Texas 76502. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Saturday September 18, with the Service following. A procession to Bellwood Memorial Cemetery will follow the service.
Bitsy was born January 1, 1960, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was always a special angel walking among us. She touched many hearts during her journey here on Earth. As an Army Brat, she traveled with her family to many locations in the USA and overseas. She participated in Special Olympics, TARs, and MHMR programs. She was fun loving, had a smile for everyone, and could make people laugh with her special jokes and stories. She particularly enjoyed music of the 1960s and 70s, especially the Beatles, the Monkees, and anything with a happy beat.
She is preceded in death by her father, Col. Charles E. Miller, Jr. Survivors include her mother, Lorraine Miller, her brother Dr. Charles E. Miller III and his wife, Dr. Linda Tavel, of Houston; her sister, Laura Cubos and her husband, Tim, of Waco, and her brother, Henry Miller and his wife, Stacy, of Austin, her nieces, Jennifer Miller of Houston, Corrie Cubos, of Sarasota, Florida, and her nephew, Drew Miller, of Lakeland, Florida.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff at TLC East on Marlandwood Drive of Temple, Texas for their long term care and commitment to Bitsy’s health and quality of life over the past 20 years, and to Compassus Hospice for providing excellent care and comfort during such a difficult time.
Paid Obituary