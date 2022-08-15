BELTON — Services for Jacki Jeter, 72, of Belton will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
BELTON — Services for Jacki Jeter, 72, of Belton will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
Ms. Jeter died Sunday, March 13, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1949.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.