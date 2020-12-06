Joyce “Joy” Felder
Graveside services for Joyce “Joy” Felder, 86, of Temple will be 2 pm Monday, December 7, at Brookside Cemetery in Humble, Texas with Pastor Jeremy Bass officiating.
Mrs. Felder passed away Tuesday, December 1, in Temple.
Joyce Ann “Joy” Felder was born December 3, 1933 in Humble, Texas to Lloyd E. Martin and Margaret Ann Biggs Martin. She received an Associate Degree from Wharton County Junior College. Mrs. Felder was a homemaker, and a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Margaret Martin. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marvin Felder; two daughters, Julie Wolfe and husband Gary of Porter, Texas, and Tracy Cavanaugh and husband Pat of Granbury, Texas; a sister, Gay Lloyd Brown of California; four grandchildren, Jeff Wolfe, Dustin Wolfe, Matt Cavanaugh, and Jessica Cavanaugh; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
