BELTON — Services for Gloria Ann Conde, 56, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. David Ortiz officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Conde died Thursday, Nov. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 19. 1965, in Taylor to Frank Sr. and Azusena Conde. She attended Temple High School.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angel Minor.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; a son, Saragosa Minor III or Gatesville; three daughters, Amelia Minor of Harker Heights, Amanda Minor of Temple and Amy Minor of Killeen; two brothers, Rose Conde of Little River-Academy and Frank Conde Jr. of San Antonio; a sister, Mary Ann Garcia of Temple; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.