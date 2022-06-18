Services for Norman Eugene Pruitt, 76, of Little River-Academy will be held in private.
Mr. Pruitt died Tuesday, June 14, at a Plano hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Little River-Academy to G.E. and Edith Mae Pace Pruitt. He graduated from Academy High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Singer Sewing Corporation. He married Karen Elaine Restivo Pruitt in 1970.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Samuel Pace and Gene Alexander Puritt; a daughter, Adina Anne Lozano; a sister, Loretta French; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.