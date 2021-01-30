BELTON — Services for Joe Glen Heflin, 94, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Harry Thrasher and the Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Heflin died Tuesday, Jan. 26, at a local nursing home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Richland to Alvie John Davis and Minnie Truman Rasco Heflin. He graduated from Doudy High School in Seguin in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie. He married Sue Agnew on May 25, 1948. He was a pastor at several churches in Texas, including First Assembly of God Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Glen Heflin of Killeen; two daughters, Susan Harris and Carol Clements, both of Salado; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church of Belton, Horizon Vision Building Fund (crcbelton.com/give).
Visitation will be noon Tuesday at the funeral home.