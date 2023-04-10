BELTON — Services for Jacquelynn Jo “Nanny” Painter, 87, of Round Rock will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Painter died Monday, April 3.
She was born May 17, 1935, in Caldwell to Walter and Lois Campbell Nanny. She graduated from Henderson High School. She attended Tyler Junior College. She worked for Halliburton, Remington Road, Continental Belton and the Bell County Courthouse. She also was a property manager of several properties in Central Texas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Max Bryan Houston.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Painter; a daughter, Jennifer Painter; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.