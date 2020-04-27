Services for Keithrick “Big Snoop” Roberson, 44, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Roberson died Sunday, April 26, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 7:18 pm
