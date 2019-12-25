Services for Annie Lee Liles Adams, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Adams died Sunday, Dec. 22.
She was born July 10, 1933, in Lott to Samuel Augustine and Armintie Lee Clayton Liles. She was a nutritionist. She married Harold Dean Adams on Oct. 5, 1951, in Waco.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Millie K. Huber; a sister, Mildred McCoy; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.