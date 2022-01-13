Services for Laddawone Kasikorn, 72, of Nolanville will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Kasikorn died Monday, Jan. 10, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Bangkok, Thailand. She married a U.S. soldier who was serving in Vietnam in 1970 and immigrated to the United States. She lived in several cities across the United States and eventually moved to the Fort Hood area. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Aniesha Sepulvado; two sons, Brian Starkey and David Basinger; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.