WACO — Services with military honors for Charles Dwain “Papo” Honeycutt, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Bobby Kacal officiating.
Mr. Honeycutt died Wednesday, Sept. 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Gatesville to Edwin Graves and Ellie Frank Crawford Honeycutt. He worked at Owens Illinois for 40 years. He was a former member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He married Sissy Honeycutt on May 17, 1960, in Waco.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Jeffrey Lynn Honeycutt.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Johnson of Hallsville and Lori Honeycutt of Temple; a son, Larry Honeycutt of Uhland; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the hospice program at Baylor Scott & White Central Region, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco.