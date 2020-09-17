Edward E. Billeck
Edward E. Billeck, age 93, of Temple passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at a Round Rock care center. He was born on February 7, 1927 in Bartlett, TX the son of Edward and Philomena Billeck.
Due to Covid-19 there will not be a family visitation, however, if you wish to pay your respects, view the video, and sign the guest book, you may do so on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple. Please be advised that masks and social distancing will be required.
Ed served his country in the United States Army during WWII and in the Army Reserves where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He married the love of his life, Lillian, in 1950, and they were married for 67 years until her death in 2017. He started his career at the VA hospital in Temple as an operating room technician and worked his way into medical media. After he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State (Texas State) in San Marcos, TX, he was promoted to chief of Medical Media at the V.A. hospital in Temple where he worked until his retirement.
Ed was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple where he served as a deacon, an elder, and the church treasurer. Ed and Lillian were active in almost all of the church activities. He made lifelong friends with members of the church whom he loved. He was a member and former president of the Mended Hearts Chapter 12.
He was also a member of the Temple Garden Club and had a tree planted in his honor at Temple College. He delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.
He loved playing a round of golf and taking pictures and even passed his love and skill for photography on to his grandchildren. Ed and Lillian loved their friends and family with all their hearts. They enjoyed spending time playing bridge and dominoes, as well as traveling to many different places with the people they loved.
Ed will be remembered by many for his kindness, his gentleness, and his willingness to always be there for whoever needed him. He was known for his dry sense of humor and would often catch you off guard with his witty comments. Ed gave his time visiting friends and family in nursing homes and giving people rides whenever needed. He was very nurturing and tender-hearted and it showed in his care of Lillian in her last years.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Gray and husband Jimmy, and Beverly Minica and husband Terry, all of Round Rock; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Gray and fiancée Adam Revel of Rostrevor, Northern Ireland, Matthew Gray of Austin, TX, Abby Goertz and husband Philip of Elgin, TX, and Julie Lovings and husband Wayne of Austin, TX; and 6 great-grandchildren, Poppy, Rex, Ranger, Primrose, Sage, and Lily. He is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Billeck of Moody, TX, Lee Billeck of Moffat, TX, and Johnny Billeck of Heidenheimer, TX, and sisters, Alice Raines of Valley Mills,TX, Martha Griffin of San Antonio, TX, and Georgia Lambright of Florence, AL.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Billeck, a grandson James “Trey” Gray, his parents Edward and Philomena, brothers Stanley Billeck, Joe Billeck, Bill Billeck, and Wayne Billeck, and his sister Lillie McDaniel.
The family would like to express grateful appreciation to the caregivers and staff at Bel Air at Teravista, who showed him so much love.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Ed’s name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary