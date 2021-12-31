BELTON — Services for Joan Marilyn Olivarez, 85, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Olivarez died Monday, Dec. 27, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Charles and Elizabeth Hahn Shier. After graduating from high school she pursued a career as a medical laboratory technician. She worked for the Chick-fil-A in the Killeen mall for 10 years and later as a health unit coordinator at Scott & White Santa Fe Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 2011. She married Elias Olivarez on Dec. 7, 1966.
Survivors include a son, Mark Olivarez of Temple; a daughter, Melissa Middlebrook of Temple; a brother, Robert Shier of London, Ontario, Canada; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White Hospice, 5701 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76502.