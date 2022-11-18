ROSEBUD — Services for Amanda “Mandy” Martinez, 46, of Granger will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Westphalia Parish Hall.
Burial will be in Westphalia.
Mrs. Martinez died Friday, Nov. 11.
She was born Nov. 13, 1975, in Waco to James and Eileen Lewis. She was raised in Westphalia. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She married Sergio Martinez. She received an associate’s degree from McLennan Community College and worked as a registered health information technician at Cognizant.
Survivors include her parents of Westphalia; a daughter, Selena Martinez of Fort Worth; three sons, Diego Martinez of Springtown and Brendan Martinez and Jonah Martinez, both of Fort Worth; two brothers, James Lewis Jr. of Temple and Michael Lewis of Lott; and two sisters, Stephanie Springfield of Granger and Deborah Williams of Troy.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.