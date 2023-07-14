BELTON — Services for Jamie Jimenez Jr., 61, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Jimenez died Friday, July 7.
He was born May 18, 1962, in Belton to Jamie Sr. and Cecelia Becho Jimenez.
Survivors include two sons, Reynaldo Jimenez of Harker Heights and Rolando Jimenez of Belton; his mother of Belton; three brothers, Joe Jimenez and Arturo Jimenez, both of Belton, and Rudy Jimenez of Temple; two sisters, Rosa Delgado of Belton and Elida Gonzalez of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.