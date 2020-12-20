Betty Jo Schwake
Betty Jo Schwake, age 95 of Temple, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will not be held at this time because of the COVID-19 virus.
Betty Jo was born August 3, 1925 to Guy Jack and Elizabeth (Thompson) Connell in Temple, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School. She met Frank Kopa, Jr., a soldier from Ft. Hood, and they were married in 1942. They had one daughter named Kay. Later on, they were divorced. She met a farmer named Ray Schwake and they married on April 21, 1946. They had one daughter named Pam. Although they moved around to farm, they eventually returned to Temple where Ray ran a Texaco gas station for several years. Betty also worked for the water department in Temple for 32 years from 1956-1988. Betty was a member of the Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple, but was unable to attend services because of health issues.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Schwake; brother, J.L. Connell; brother, Jack Connell; brother, Billy Connell; and brother, John David Connell.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter, Kay Allison and husband, John of Bryan; daughter, Pam Taub and husband, David of Beaufort, South Carolina; grandchildren, Shane Allison of Temple; Sundy Fryrear and husband, Shawn of Caldwell; Alison Dillon of South Carolina; and great grandchildren, Jake Fryrear, Jordan Fryrear and John Fryrear of Caldwell.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Betty’s name to Oak Park United Methodist Church; 5505 S. 31st Street, Temple, 76502.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
