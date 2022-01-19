CAMERON — Services for Ronald Tim Shelton, 55, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Private family services also will be held at a later date.
Mr. Shelton died Sunday, Jan. 16, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 19, 1966, in Pasadena to Ronald Jasper and Gloria Ann Marak Shelton. He worked as a respiratory therapist. He married Brandi Hrozek.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Cody Shelton of Temple and Brady Shelton of Stephenville; a daughter, Gracie Shelton of Stephenville; his parents of Cameron; two brothers, Michael Shelton and Scotty Shelton, both of Cameron; a sister, Valerie Andress of Cameron; and two grandchildren.