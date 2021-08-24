Norma Jean Newton
Norma Jean Newton, beloved wife and mother, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021, at a hospice care facility in Dallas, Texas. Norma was born March 1, 1928, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to O.B. and Gladys Harrison.
She is survived by her sons, David Newton of Savannah, Texas, and Jeff Newton of Kennedale, Texas; three grandchildren, Jack Newton of Providence, Texas, Paul Newton of Kennedale, Texas, and Amanda Newton of Arlington, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Podany, Tyler Newton, and Blake Newton. Norma was a member of the Avenue T Church of Christ in Temple.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Road in Temple Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Newton family.
Paid Obituary