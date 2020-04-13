BELTON — Services for Jeannette Mayfield Kelley, 83, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Kelley died Sunday, April 12, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Waco to Dan and Beulah Mayfield. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree from Baylor University. She married John Thomas Kelley on Oct. 16, 1959. She was a teacher at Miller Heights Elementary School. She also was a vice principal at Central Elementary School and principal at Miller Heights Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School. She was involved with Project Angel Tree, Project Apple Tree, Bundle of Joy and the Hope Pregnancy Center. She served on the school board for Belton ISD. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include two sons, David Kelley and J.T. Kelley, both of Temple; three daughters, Jeannette Duer of Fort Davis, Dawn Avary of Southlake and Lorri Brunson of Odessa; a brother, Alan Mayfield of Waco; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.