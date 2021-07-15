BELTON — Memorial services for Winnie Alto Clapper Brummett, 88, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at New Life Fellowship Ministries in Belton.
Mrs. Brummett died Monday, July 12, in Belton.
She was born June 29, 1933, in Oglesby to William Emerson and Dovie Fussell Taylor Clapper. She married Henry E. Brummett, and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Brummett was a homemaker and a member of New Life Fellowship Ministries.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Evans and Corky Evans; two daughters, Brenda Christian and Rhonda Price; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.