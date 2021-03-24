Services for Eli Weddington, 86, of Temple will be noon Saturday in Temple Garden of Memories with the Rev. Davy Wright officiating.
Mr. Weddington died Sunday, March 21, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Waelder, Gonzalez County, to Kemuel and Myrtle Weddington. He atteneded Harris High School in Belton. He served as youth football and baseball coach for the city of Temple. He worked for Ralph Wilson Plastic (Wilsonart) for 19 years. He also was the owner and operator of Weddington Hamburgers and Quickstop Convenient Store in Temple. He married Delores Lorene Marshall.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Russell Weddington of Kyle, Michael Weddington of Highland Village and Darrell Weddington of Carrollton; a daughter, Yomonda Weddington of Jarrell; two brothers, Willie George Weddington of Napa Valley, Calif., and Johnny Russell Weddington of San Antonio; two sisters, Jessie Marie Hopkins of Sacramento, Calif. and Beola Honeycutt of Davis, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.