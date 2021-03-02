BELTON — Services for Geraldine “Jerry” Parnell, 78, of Moody will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. M. Jared Morris officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Parnell died Feb. 23 at a Temple nursing home.
She was born May 12, 1942, in Franklin, Tenn., to Earl and Aliene Ryan. She graduated from Franklin High School on May 30, 1960. She married James “Jimmy” Parnell on May 4, 1962, in Fort Campbell, Ky. She worked for Cen-Tex Fence, Man Power and Wilsonart. She was a member of the PTA, Girl Scouts, the Officers Wives Club and Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa White of Gatesville and Linda Gresak of The Woodlands; a son, Ryan Parnell of Round Rock; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church, 5195 Cedar Creek Road, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.