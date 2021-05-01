ROCKDALE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Clyde Criddle, 77, of Bryan will be 10 a.m. Monday at Apostolic Faith Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Criddle died Monday, April 26, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Cameron to William Clyde and Mabel Criddle. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1963. He attended Midwest Bible Institute in Webb City, Mo. He was a janitor at churches in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. He also worked for Blinn College in Bryan.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Criddle of Bryan; a son, William Criddle of Leander; a stepdaughter, Lannette Hitt of Denver; two stepsons, Nathaniel Roach of Brewton, Ala., and Matthew Roach of Chelsea, Okla.; a grandchild; 16 step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.