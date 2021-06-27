CAMERON — No services are planned for Bernard Donald “Whistle” White, 91, of Cameron.
Mr. White died Friday, June 25, at a Hearne nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Cameron to Alma and Mattie Lou White. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Alcoa. He was a Methodist.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donny White.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Jo White of Jones Prairie; a daughter, Beverly Wenzel of Cameron; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.