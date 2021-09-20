Services for Dr. Donna Walker-Nixon, 68, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco with the Rev. David Krause officiating.
Mrs. Walker-Nixon died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 8, 1953, to Donnie and Virtie Walker in Denton. She married Timothy Hobbs on June 22, 2003. She graduated from Stephenville High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton University, a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska and a doctorate in English from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She was a professor at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton. In 2002, she was honored as one of 15 Minnie Stephens Piper professors in the state of Texas. She was an member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. George F. Nixon Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Hobbs; two daughters, Nancy Garcia and Jean Nixon-Telfer; three sisters, Linda Pruden, Wendy Walker and Monie Putty; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. George F. Nixon Jr. Memorial section of “Windhover: A Journal of Christian Literature” at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Please make checks payable to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor English Department. In the comment section of the check, it should specify “For the George Nixon Memorial Lecture.”
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.