Services for Clyde Farrel Padgett will be on Thursday, January 9, 11:00 at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel in Salado with Bob Lane, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, January 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be Saturday, January 11, 2:00 at Big Adkins Cemetery in Carrollton, Missouri.
Farrel died on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1951 in Saline County, Marshall, Missouri to Clyde Padgett and Joan Lee Green. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1970. He married the late Jean E. Wheeler on August 7, 1971. The couple had three children and five grandchildren. Farrel was employed as a contract Landman in the oil and gas industry.
On August 10, 2019, Farrel married Charmaine Elizabeth Barker of Salado. Farrel and Charmaine were married for five months before his death.
Survivors include his wife, Charmaine; son Chad Padgett and wife Jen of Centennial, Colorado; daughters: Stacy McGaughey and husband Mark of Hudson, Texas and April Romero and husband Josh of Austin, Texas; grandchildren: Carter and Mia Romero of Austin, and Taylor Jordon, Chandlyr and Eli McGaughey all of Hudson. Mother-in-law Margaret Ellen Wheeler of Carrollton, MO; brother Rick Arni and wife Karen of Sedalia, Mo; sister Tina Baugh and husband Barry of Salem, MO; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Farrel was preceded in death by his parents and late wife, Jean.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or Friends of Israel (FOI.org). Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.