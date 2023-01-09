ROSEBUD — Services for Irene Tamez, 71, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Tamez died Friday, Jan. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 7, 1951, to Willie Mae Barnes and Eugene Johnson in Rosebud. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She attended St. Ann Catholic Church. She worked as secretary assistant at the Rosebud City Hall, and as supervisor at Castor’s Manufacturing. She retired in 2016 from Texas Alternative Education Co-op in Marlin, where she worked in multiple positions.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, David Tamez of Rosebud; a daughter, Erika Jobes of Evans, Ga.; six brothers: Robert Gene Johnson of Quanah, Leroy Johnson of Garland, RL Johnson and Joddy Johnson, both of Rosebud, Donald Ray Johnson of Killeen and Barry Johnson of Fairfax, Va.; five sisters, Bernice Sutphen of Fort Worth, Glovis Williams of Killeen, Lois Nettle of Arlington, Florine Johnson of Temple and Linda Guy of Grand Prairie; and five grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.