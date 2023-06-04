Thomas Morris
Thomas Morris died May 2, 2023. Services for Thomas Morris, 53 will be at 11:00 am June 6, 2023. A Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Luke Catholic Church by Rev. John Guzaldo. Thomas’s remains will be placed in the Columbarium after mass.
He was born May 18, 1969. He attended Temple High School and then joined the Army. After being discharged he returned to Memphis, Tennessee where he lived for 30 years.
He drove tour busses for years. At the age of 37 he developed Muscular Dystrophy and lived with it for 17 years.
Survivors include his parents, Trish and Bill Morris, a brother Michael of Okarche, Oklahoma, a brother Ruskin and wife Tasha of Liberty Hill, Texas, a brother Daniel and his wife Erica of Kyle, Texas, and daughter E Lisa Cook and 3 grandchildren.
Donations may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale, Temple Texas 76502 or Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago Illinois 60601.
