Services for Bobby J. “Bobby Joe” Hempel, 86, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hempel died Friday, May 20, at a local hospital.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 12:09 am
