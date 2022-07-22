Richard Casey
Richard Dale Casey was born August 30, 1956, he passed from this earth on June 1, 2022. Richard was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Douglas Casey and Frances LaNell Hiller Angerstein Casey. Richard moved from Louisiana to Belton, Texas in 1957. He was a graduate of Belton High School and in later years graduated from Texas State Technical College in Waco Texas. He served briefly in the Army and had other various jobs such as, sandblaster and truck driver. He retired from Samsung about 10 years ago when his health got bad. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Frances LaNell Hiller Angerstein Casey and Douglas P. Casey.
Richard is survived by his wife Leila Casey; his children, Terry, Tamara, Ashlee, Samantha; grandbaby, Paisley; two brothers, Gerald Angerstein of Fort Worth and Charles Angerstein of Temple; a sister, Jennifer Cox of Belton; nephews; Charles of Austin, Texas, Robert of Belton, Texas, Jeremy of New Braunfels, Texas, Joshua of Belton, Texas, Blake of Fort Worth, Texas; niece, LaNell of Dallas, Texas; also 5 great nephews and 4 great nieces and 1 great grandniece.
Memorial Service will be held at the Free Pentecostal Church in Belton, 1111 Cacti Lane, Belton, Texas 76513 on July 23, 2022 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary