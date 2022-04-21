BELTON — Services for Billie Jo Commander Lutker, 91, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lutker died Monday, April 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 30, 1930, in Fort Worth to Tom and Mattie Sutton Commander. She graduated from Pascal High School in Fort Worth. She married Bob Lutker on Feb. 21, 1950. She worked as a bank vice president and also owned and operated and florist and greenhouse business in the Fort Worth area. She was a member of the Belton Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two children, David and Donna.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Church of Christ.