Services for Travis Dean Green, 37, of Lott will be 2 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Lott.
Mr. Green died Saturday, Sept. 10, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 4, 1984, in Thayer, Kan., to Alan Dean and Rhonda Lynn Lowe Green. He graduated from high school in Thayer before moving to Texas. He was a resident of Lott for more than 10 years. He was a welder, most recently working in Hewitt at Industrial Rigging Services. He was a Baptist. He married Debbie O’Mary on Oct. 8, 2020, in Oklahoma.
Survivors include his wife of Lott, his parents of Kansas; a sister, Kay Dickey of Kansas; and a great-granddaughter.