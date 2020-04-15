BELTON — A rosary for Juan Lopez Lumbreras, 49, of Temple will be recited 4-5 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Lumbreras died Saturday, April 11.
He was born June 23, 1970, in Mexico to Amparo Lopez and Raul Lumbreras. He worked as a heavy machinery operator
Survivors include a daughter, Monica Lumbreras of Temple; three sons, Juan Lumbreras Jr., Andres Lumbreras, and Gabriel Lumbreras, all of Temple; three sisters, Lety Lumbreras and Mireya Lumbreras, both of Zacatecas, and Ana Lumbreras of California; four brothers, Raul Lumbreras of Kansas and Chon Lumbreras, Lalo Lumbreras and Jesus Lumbreras, all of Zacatecas; his parents; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.