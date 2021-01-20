Services for Alfred Contrucci, 83, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Contrucci died Thursday Jan. 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Italy to Renato and Paula Citti Contrucci. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Syvarth on Oct. 31, 1960. He lived in New Jersey and was a mechanic. He moved to Temple in 2007. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Marianne Barrett of Temple; a son, Alfred Contrucci Jr. of Brick, N.J.; a brother, Paul Contrucci of Temple; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Little Angels program.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.