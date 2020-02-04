CAMERON — Services for Nathan Ewing Jr., 71, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Ewing died Saturday, Feb. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Oklahoma City to Nathan Ewing Sr. and Lizzie Adam. He married Virginia N. Thomas on March 25, 2012. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a son, Lester Thomas.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; four daughters, Felessia Townsend of Richmond, Wanda Barnes of Temple, and Eddy Johnson and Katrina Bynaum, both of Cameron; five sons, Shane Ewing, Quinton Ewing and Vincent Bynaum, all of Cameron, Charles Bynaum of Grandbury and Richard Bynaum of Pflugerville; three brothers, Frank Ewing, Bobby Lavan and Jessie Lavan, all of Cameron; six sisters, Patricia Black, Rosie Allen and Janice Henderson, all of Cameron, Debra Colvard of Cincinnati, Alma Faye Hector of Galveston and Kimberly Lewis of Killeen; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.