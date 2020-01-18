BELTON — Services for Pyett Christopher Bruton, 49, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Bruton died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1970, in Temple to Calvin and Norma Jean Meyers Bruton. He attended Belton schools. He was a painter.
Survivors include a son, Peyton Bruton of Waco; his mother of Temple; a brother, Brandon Bruton of Temple; and two sisters, Bobbie Watkins of Belton and Wendy Bruton of Temple.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral Home.