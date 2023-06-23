SALADO — Services for Glenn Burdette, 84, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Burial will be held in private.
Mr. Burdette died Monday, June 19, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Sissonville, W.Va., to Denver and Dorothy Burdette. He moved to Belfast, Tenn., in 1989 and worked as vice president of Denard & More, Inc. He later moved to Salado.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Survivors include three sons, Ron Burdette, Greg Burdette and Paul Burdette; a daughter, Angie; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.