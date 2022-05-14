BELTON — Services for Raymond Dore August, 46, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. August died Monday, May 9, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 10, 1976, in Flushing, N.Y., to Raymond William and Camille Arzillo August. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond William August II of Iowa and Shawn Raymond August of Temple; a daughter, Celeste Abigail August of Temple; his mother of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and two sisters, Jeannine Arzillo of Conway, S.C. and Diane August of Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be made to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, 20 Timberland Drive, Belton, TX 76513.