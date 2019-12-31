ROCKDALE — Services for Corolita Faye “Corky” Huddleston, 84, of Bastrop and formerly of Milano will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Garland Moffet and the Rev. Chad Lagrone officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mrs. Huddleston died Sunday, Dec. 29, at a Bastrop nursing home.
She was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Stephenville to Cloyd Orval and Eva Elizabeth Kerley Hancock. She married Albert Dewey Huddleston on April 17, 1953, in Houston. She worked for Milano ISD. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale and the Rockdale VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dewey in 2005; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis Huddleston of New Braunfels, James Huddleston of Kemah and Stephen Huddleston of San Marcos; a daughter, Theresa Huddleston of Milano; two brothers, Randall Lewis Hancock of Grangerland and Nolan Hancock of Onalaska; four sisters, Jean Chernosky of Houston, Karen Holman and Cynthia Mode, both of Bastrop, and Brenda Cook of Milano; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America; or to breast cancer research.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.